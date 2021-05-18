Majority of Germans want new political beginning: survey

A majority, around 62 percent, of German citizens said it would be good if there was a change in government after the next election, while only 13 percent preferred things to remain as they were, according to a survey published by the Bertelsmann Foundation on Monday.

“Most people in Germany currently want a political change and a new beginning,” said Robert Vehrkamp, senior advisor to the Bertelsmann Foundation, in a statement.

Even more than 67 percent of Germans were seeking for a change in policies across many areas, according to the survey among 1,028 people conducted by the opinion and market research institute Allensbach Institute (IfD Allensbach).

“Regarding the desire for change, this is the highest measured value since the question was first surveyed in the early 1990s,” Vehrkamp added.

Most people in Germany desired a new environmental and climate protection policy, closely followed by a new refugee and integration policy, as well as pension and education policies, according to the survey.

The German federal election will take place in September.