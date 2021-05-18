Nuclear energy project to promote China-Russia ties: FM spokesperson

The smooth kickoff of China-Russia nuclear energy cooperation project will promote the upgrading of bilateral ties, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said here Tuesday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will jointly witness the opening ceremony of the two countries’ nuclear energy cooperation project via video link on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said this year marks the 20th anniversary of the signing of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, and the event on Wednesday will be the first bilateral online exchange between President Xi and President Putin this year, which is of great significance for leading the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era to maintain a high level of development.

Zhao said nuclear energy cooperation is a traditional priority area of cooperation between the two countries, and has developed rapidly in recent years, attracting a lot of attention from the two heads of state.

In June 2018, President Xi and President Putin jointly witnessed the signing of a package of nuclear cooperation agreements, and both sides agreed to cooperate on the construction of Tianwan nuclear power plant units 7 and 8, and Xudapu nuclear power plant units 3 and 4. It is the largest nuclear energy cooperation project between China and Russia so far, and represents a high level of practical cooperation between the two countries, Zhao said.

He stressed the smooth start of the four units demonstrates the significant achievements of China-Russia cooperation on high-end equipment manufacturing and technological innovation, and will promote the upgrade of bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Noting that nuclear energy is clean and efficient, Zhao said after the completion of the four units, carbon dioxide emissions will be reduced, reflecting the firm determination of China to achieve the goal of “carbon peak” and “carbon neutrality” and demonstrating its strong sense of responsibility as a major country.