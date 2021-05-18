Russian FM expects professional dialogue with Blinken in Iceland

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that he looks forward to a professional conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Iceland on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference, Lavrov said he hopes that Blinken will clarify Washington’s purposes in relations with Russia and its stance on international affairs concerning Russia’s interests.

“Everything that in one way or another affects strategic stability. Nuclear and non-nuclear arms, offensive and defensive weapons … should be on the negotiating table,” he said.

Lavrov said that while the United States appears to be advocating stable and predictable relations with Russia, these should surely not be in the form of “consistently predictable sanctions.”

Lavrov said that the United States calls for the normalization of the Moscow-Washington ties should be grounded in concrete deeds rather than words only.