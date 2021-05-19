Africa’s COVID-19 cases pass 4.7 mln: Africa CDC

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,709,921 as of Wednesday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stands at 127,001 while 4,261,603 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC. South Africa has recorded 1,617,840 COVID-19 cases, the most among African countries.

In terms of the number of cases, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by northern Africa and eastern Africa regions, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the agency.