Chelsea beat Leicester to gain revenge for Cup defeat and move close to top-four finish

Chelsea got revenge for Saturday’s FA Cup final defeat to Leicester City with a 2-1 win in the Premier League on Tuesday night, which lifts them to third in the table and strengthens their chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

The defeat means that if Liverpool wins away to Burnley on Wednesday night, they will draw level on points with Leicester and go above them into fourth on goal difference.

Chelsea deserved to win after controlling most of the game, but it wasn’t until the 47th minute that Antonio Rudiger put them ahead following a corner.

Jorginho looked to have assured the win from the penalty spot in the 64th minute after Timo Werner had been hacked down, but Kelechi Iheanacho came off the bench for Leicester to pull a goal back in the 76th minute to ensure the result was in doubt until the final whistle.

Manchester City surrendered a 2-0 goal lead to lose 3-2 away to Brighton, who scored three goals in the last 40 minutes after Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden had given the league champions a two-goal advantage.

Joao Cancelo was sent off for a professional foul in the 10th minute, but it was an excellent display from the home side, who took the win with goals from Leandro Trossard, Adam Webster, and Dan Burn.

Elsewhere, already-relegated Fulham took a point from their visit to Old Trafford with Joe Bryan cancelling out Edinson Cavani’s excellent first half chip for the home side.

Leeds United won an entertaining game 2-0 away to Southampton with goals from Patrick Bamford in the 73rd minute and Tyler Roberts in injury time.