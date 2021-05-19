Ethiopia’s COVID-19 cases pass 267,000

Ethiopia registered 454 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 267,100 as of Tuesday evening, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, 13 new deaths from COVID-19 were reported, bringing the death toll to 4,021, the ministry said.

The East African country reported 809 more recoveries, taking the national count to 221,451.

Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 41,626 active COVID-19 cases, of whom 558 are said to be under severe health conditions.

Figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Ethiopia’s COVID-19 cases accounted for about 6 percent of Africa’s total confirmed cases.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.