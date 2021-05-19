First cases of some COVID-19 variants detected in Cyprus

The first COVID-19 cases of the more aggressive variants firstly discovered in India and South Africa were detected in Cyprus, the Health Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, causing concern among health officials.

It said that the mutation of the virus discovered in India was detected in four samples and the variant detected in South Africa was found in two samples taken from people who arrived from India, Pakistan, the Philippines and Nepal, all Grey category countries.

All six people were taken to special hotels where they were quarantined for 14 days.

People from Grey category countries are allowed into Cyprus after receiving a special permit from travel authorities. They must spend 14 days in quarantine and also either get PCR tests 72 hours before their arrival in Cyprus or get tested upon arrival.

“Despite the measures taken at the entry gates and the conditions for the arrival of passengers… there is always the possibility that the mutations will enter the community,” the ministry said.

It added that as the new variants are more aggressive and more easily transmissible, scientists advising the government on the pandemic suggested that the only way to prevent mutations and curb the aggressive transmission is a high vaccination coverage of the population.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said health officials aim at having 65 percent of the population vaccinated by the end of June and urged people in the age groups of 40 to 60 to get the jab as they are the most likely to need hospital treatment in case of infection.

Close to 50 percent of the population have already received at least the first dose of a vaccine.

Ioannou added that health authorities are expecting 225,000 to 275,000 doses of all four vaccines licensed by the European Union, namely Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson, in June.