Greece marks Int’l Museum Day

Greece celebrated International Museum Day on Tuesday by opening the doors of its museums nationwide to the public free of charge, including a new museum in the center of Athens.

The Loverdos museum, a new branch of the Byzantine and Christian Museum, welcomed its first visitors on Tuesday. The museum is housed at the Ziller-Loverdos mansion, a historic architectural jewel of the 19th century.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, like in all museums in Greece, there are strict limits on the number of visitors allowed into the building at one time and the use of face masks is mandatory.

The neoclassical building was built in 1882 by the German architect Ernst Ziller as his own residence. Dionysis Loverdos, a Greek banker and collector, bought the mansion in 1912 and used it as a residence and also a museum for his collection.

Loverdos’ collection, comprising of some 600 items of post-Byzantine religious art in Greece, is one of the largest and most significant of its kind, according to a press release by the Greek Culture and Sports Ministry.

The building and the collection were donated after Loveros’ death to the Greek state, which renovated the mansion.

“We tried to preserve the style, the character of Ziller’s house and revive the Loverdos museum exactly as he had created it,” Aikaterini Dellaporta, director of the Byzantine and Christian Museum, explained in a video released by the ministry.

Greek museums reopened on May 14 after a six-month nationwide lockdown imposed as part of efforts to curb the pandemic.