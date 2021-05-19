Horn of Africa’s biodiversity threatened by climate change: experts

The Horn of Africa region is grappling with climate change-induced biodiversity loss that is fuelling hunger, water stress, poverty and resource-based conflicts, experts said Wednesday.

Levis Kavagi, African regional coordinator of ecosystems and biodiversity at UN Environment Programme (UNEP), said that rising temperatures present an existential threat to habitats in the greater Horn of Africa region.

“Temperatures in the region are rising faster than the global average threatening biodiversity and ecosystem services,” Kavagi said at a virtual forum on climate change, biodiversity and ecosystems in East Africa organized by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) in Nairobi.

He said that climatic stresses have compromised sustainability in the region as evidenced by rising hunger, poverty, water scarcity, forced migration and widening gender gap.

Kavagi said that harmonization of climate adaptation policies is required to boost the resilience of communities and ecosystems in the vast Horn of Africa region.

According to Kavagi, trans-boundary cooperation in areas of research, capacity building, early warning, knowledge and technology transfer is key to promoting climate resilience in the region that is prone to recurrent droughts.

Tidiane Ouattara, a space science expert affiliated with African Union Commission, said that Horn of African states should leverage technology and local innovations to minimize impacts of climate change on vital ecosystems.

According to Ouattara, investments in robust surveillance and early warning infrastructure will enhance the capacity of Horn of African countries to respond promptly to climatic shocks including droughts and floods.

He said that harnessing space science will help improve climate resilience of sectors that underpin livelihoods in the region including agriculture, livestock, fisheries, tourism and forestry.

Stephen King’oo, an assistant director in Kenya’s Ministry of Environment and Forestry, said the Horn of African countries are sharing best practices to enhance biodiversity conservation amid climate and human-induced threats.

King’oo said that implementation of nature-based climate adaptation projects in the region has accelerated to boost the resilience of biodiversity hotspots that sustain livelihoods through agriculture, water, energy supply, and tourism.