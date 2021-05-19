Israel-Montenegro friendly football match canceled due to Israel-Hamas fighting

The friendly football match between Israel and Montenegro, scheduled for June 5, has been canceled due to the ongoing fighting between the Israeli army and the Palestinian Hamas organization, according to a statement the Israel Football Association (IFA) issued on Tuesday.

The match, which was canceled in a joint decision by both associations, was planned to take place at Sammy Ofer Stadium in the coastal city of Haifa in northern Israel.

“The Football Association of Montenegro has understood the current circumstances, in which it is difficult to commit when there will be a change in the security situation in Israel”, the IFA said.

At the moment, Israel’s friendly match on June 9 against Portugal in Lisbon will take place as planned, but it may require special preparation by the Israeli team due to the security situation.