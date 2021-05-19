Leipzig/Halle Airport welcomes Eurowings’ services to Majorca

Eurowings is connecting Leipzig/Halle Airport with Majorca from 13 May onwards.

The airline is providing services to the Balearic Islands on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Test facilities at the airport

Passengers currently need a negative PCR test to travel to Spain. This test may not be more than 72 hours old. It is also necessary to have the test results issued in English or Spanish.

A private operator provides these kinds of tests for a fee at the “Co Care Covid19 Test Centre” at Leipzig/Halle Airport.

You can arrange appointments for the antigen rapid and PCR tests directly with the provider online.

Information and bookings:https://cocare-leipzig.ticketbird.de/

Protecting people’s health is the top priority

The Central German airports already made extensive arrangements to protect the health of passengers, visitors, partners and employees after the first lockdown last year.

People have to wear a face mask in the terminals. Vending machines are available in front of the buildings and people can purchase FFP2 masks there.

Protective plastic panels have been installed at the check-in desks and for the boarding card checks. Monitors, signs and announcements remind passengers and visitors to comply with the behaviour and hygiene regulations. Markings have also been attached to the floor to remind people of the current social distancing rules in the check-in area and during security checks, for example. Seating facilities are also provided with distance markers.

Passengers also have to wear a face mask during flights. They should obtain information about the current regulations in advance from their airline or their tour operator. The same applies to the entry conditions in the destination country and the hygiene regulations that are valid there.