Mexico begins to vaccinate teachers against COVID-19

Mexico began inoculating teachers and education workers on Tuesday with China’s CanSino vaccine.

With face-to-face classes expected to be resumed in mid-June, some 356,342 public- and private-school teachers are to be vaccinated on May 18-22 at eight vaccination centers in the capital of Mexico city, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said.

The vaccinations, carried out at the Mexican Navy’s Center for Naval Studies in Health Sciences in the south of the city, were broadcast live during the daily morning press conference of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

At the vaccination center, a student named Victor Hugo Aquino was among hundreds of people inoculated with the CanSino vaccine.

“I got vaccinated to ensure a satisfactory return to the classroom,” Aquino told Xinhua, saying that the Chinese vaccine was the best option for them because it only requires a single dose.

Professor Jazmin Aristeo of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), who was also vaccinated against COVID-19, said, “We are all ready to return properly and with the necessary care to classes.”

Apart from the Mexican capital, education workers in the central states of Queretaro and Tlaxcala, and the southeastern states of Quintana Roo and Yucatan also began to be inoculated against COVID-19.