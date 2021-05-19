New Leipzig – Greece route opened

Freebird Airlines Europe is connecting Leipzig/Halle Airport with sunshine destinations in Greece again from Sunday, 15 May.

The airline, which is based in Malta, is flying to the Greek islands of Crete, Kos and Rhodes, partly on behalf of the TUI travel company.

Sundair will take off from Dresden Airport heading to Rhodes and Heraklion (Crete) from 16 May. Kos and Corfu are additional timetable destinations from 3 and 29 June onwards.

Test facilities at the airport

Passengers currently need a negative PCR test to travel to Greece. This test may not be more than 72 hours old. It is also necessary to have the test results issued in English.

A private operator provides these kinds of tests for a fee at the “Co Care Covid19 Test Centre” at Leipzig/Halle Airport and Dresden Airport. You can arrange appointments for the antigen rapid and PCR tests directly with the provider online.

Those travelling to Greece, who can provide evidence of their complete vaccination through a written certificate (written in English and citing the full name of the person travelling, the vaccination, the number of vaccination doses) and have completed this process 14 days before entering the country, do not require any certification about a negative PCR test, according to travel information provided by the German Foreign Ministry.