Qatar reports 295 new COVID-19 cases, 214,150 in total

The Qatari health ministry on Wednesday announced 295 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 214,150, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

Meanwhile, 637 more people recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 209,251, while the fatalities increased by two to 538, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

A total of 1,981,339 persons in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far, while the total number of vaccine doses administered is 2,150,749.