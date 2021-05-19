Rally held in Kuwait in support of Palestinians

Hundreds of people in Kuwait held on Wednesday a rally to support the Palestinians, calling for an end to the violence in the Gaza Strip.

People marched in Kuwait City’s Al-Erada Square, chanting slogans to express their support for the Palestinians and condemnation of Israeli violation in Gaza and Jerusalem.

The protestors called on the international community and Islamic countries to stop the Israeli attacks and provide necessary support for the Palestinians.

Ammar Al-Ramahi, a Palestinian, told Xinhua that he wants to raise the awareness of what the Palestinians will experience as the conflict escalates.

“Palestinians are being murdered and bombed, the world must act,” he added.

Abo Fahad, a Kuwaiti citizen, said that despite the heat and long distance to walk, he chooses to come with his family to call for peace.

“Palestinians had suffered enough during the past years and it is time to end such sufferings,” he said.

Resident Maha Abo Younes told Xinhua that the gathering is a message to Palestinian people that they are not alone.