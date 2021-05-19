S. Africa’s Durban welcomes nominations for the World Travel Awards

South African coastal city Durban on Tuesday welcomed being nominated in the 28th annual World Travel Awards.

The city has received four direct nominations this year which include Africa’s Leading Business Travel Destination 2021, Africa’s Leading City Destination 2021, Africa’s Leading Festival and Event Destination 2021 and Africa’s Leading Meetings and Conferences Destination 2021.

Durban’s King Shaka International Airport was nominated for Africa’s Leading Airport and Port of Durban for Africa’s Leading Cruise Port. The Southern Sun’s Elangeni and Maharani Hotel Conference received a nomination for Africa’s Leading Conference Hotel and Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Center was nominated for Africa’s Leading Meetings and Conference Center 2021.

“This news could not have come at a better time as we navigate our way out of the COVID-19 pandemic which has brought about immense economic challenges for the tourism sector. These nominations are testament to the hard work that we have put in, to market the city to the rest of the world by highlighting the high standards that we, and our establishments, strive to achieve,” said eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda.

He believed that the nominations are a vote of confidence in the city’s business travel and tourism industry offering.

“Receiving several nominations for such a prestigious awards ceremony is a total boost for the City. We call on all residents to rally behind the City by casting their vote in order to bring these awards home,” he said.

Voting for the World Travel Awards will close on August 9.