Saudi Arabia summons Lebanon’s ambassador over Lebanese FM’s “disgraceful” statements

Saudi Arabia summoned the Lebanese ambassador in Riyadh on Tuesday to protest “disgraceful” statements made by Lebanese Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry handed a letter of official protest to the Lebanese envoy to express its strong condemnation and denunciation of the “disgraceful insults” contained in Wehbe’s statements toward the kingdom, its people and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, the SPA report said.

Wehbe suggested during a TV debate on Monday that the Gulf states were behind the rise of the terror group Islamic State (IS) in Iraq and Syria.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said that these statements are inconsistent with diplomatic norms and the historical relations between Saudi Arabia and Lebanon.

Meanwhile, GCC Secretary-General Nayef bin Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf also rejected the remarks by Wehbe, while demanding an official apology from him to the GCC member states and peoples.