Top German court dismisses challenge to ECB’s bond-buying program

Germany’s Federal Constitutional Court said on Tuesday that it has rejected new complaints filed after a controversial ruling from the court a year ago against an asset purchase program of the European Central Bank (ECB).

On May 5, 2020, the Karlsruhe-based court said in a ruling that the ECB needed to show that the measures taken under the Public Sector Purchase Program (PSPP), the main part of its quantitative easing, were “not disproportionate” to their economic and fiscal impacts, otherwise the Bundesbank, Germany’s central bank, would be prohibited from participating.

According to this ruling, the German federal government and Parliament also failed to challenge the appropriateness of PSPP and they needed to take measures to address the concerns.

The court’s latest decision came in response to two new applications for an order of execution filed after the ruling a year ago by two German politicians.

The court said in a statement on Tuesday that the applications were inadmissible as they exceeded “the procedurally permissible scope of an order of execution” and were also unfounded because the federal government and Parliament substantially addressed and appraised the monetary policy decisions taken by the ECB following the May 2020 judgment.

The PSPP was launched in 2015, long before the pandemic emergency purchase program last year, and already amounted to more than two trillion euros (2.44 trillion U.S. dollars) as of November 2019.

After last year’s ruling, the ECB stated that it “remains fully committed to doing everything necessary within its mandate” and also cited a previous ruling in its favor from a European Union court.

In June 2020, the ECB adopted two decisions concerning the proportionality of the PSPP. Related documents were later passed onto lawmakers in Berlin, who decided in July that these documents satisfied the requirements set forth by the court in May.

Commenting on Tuesday’s court decision, Friedrich Heinemann, an economist from the Leibniz Center for European Economic Research in Mannheim, said the Federal Constitutional Court “has finally put to rest the constitutional dispute over the ECB’s pre-pandemic bond purchases under the PSPP.”

According to Heinemann, the German court’s controversial judgment last year “has done a great service to the monetary policy debate in Europe,” since the ECB was forced to actively address the counter-arguments and to fine-tune its communication, and the court has made the German parliament more conscious of its mandate to exercise control.

“Today’s decision, however, will by no means end the European and constitutional dispute over bond purchases in the long term,” Heinemann noted, adding that the pandemic has changed the government’s bond-buying behavior and that the Federal Constitutional Court remains an important watchdog.