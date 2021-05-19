Torino secures Serie A status by holding Lazio

Torino got the point it needed to secure Serie A status for next season, after holding Lazio to a goalless draw in a rescheduled fixture on Tuesday.

The fixture was originally scheduled in March, but Torino failed to make the trip due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Granata needed just one point to guarantee safety before the head-to-head matchup against 18th-placed Benevento in the final round.

Lazio was utterly dominant in the game, Ciro Immobile had the ball into the net before the break, but it was ruled out as the hitman committed a foul in the build-up.

Immobile wasted another chance in the 83rd minute as the Italian international saw a spot-kick earned by himself hit the upright.

The Biancocelesti should have scored a last-gasp winner in the dying minutes, but Manuel Lazzari’s header was denied by the woodwork again.

The result meant Benevento, coached by Filippo Inzaghi, became the third team to be relegated, following Crotone and Parma.