Four Seasons Hotel Amman wins 2021 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award

Four Seasons Hotel Amman has been recognised as a 2021 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award winner for being in the top 10 percent of hotels worldwide.

This achievement celebrates businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to travelers around the globe, having earned great traveler reviews on TripAdvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the past year was, Four Seasons Hotel Amman stood out by continuously delighting travelers.

Further elevating its appeal as one of Jordan’s top luxury destinations, Four Seasons Hotel Amman invites guests to discover an entirely new hospitality experience following the completion of its extensive renovation program. The Hotel has been completely redesigned, and blends the finest traditions of Jordanian hospitality with contemporary elegance to create a relaxing “home away from home” that is set to enchant both local visitors and international travelers.

At Four Seasons Hotel Amman, visitors are invited to discover more than just world-class accommodation and culinary craftsmanship. The Hotel’s concierge team is ready to help guests explore Jordan’s capital and beyond by sharing their personal favourites and revealing hidden gems. These passionate local experts are happy to put together customised itineraries that will help to make guests’ stays even more memorable.