Gaza militants continue firing rockets towards southern Israel

Militants in the Gaza Strip continued firing rockets towards southern Israel on Thursday.

Dozens of rockets were fired in the afternoon at the cities of Ashkelon, Ashdod and Beersheba as well as communities in the vicinity of the Gaza Strip.

A 26-year-old man was lightly injured by shrapnel after a rocket hit his home in Ashkelon, Israel’s emergency health service said in a statement.

Another rocket hit a factory in Beersheba, causing damage, according to a police statement. Several vehicles that were parking outside the factory were damaged too.

The Israeli security cabinet was expected to convene on Thursday night amid international calls for a cease-fire.

In its 11-day-long military campaign, Israeli bombarded the besieged Palestinian enclave with warplanes, killing at least 230 Palestinians, including 65 children, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

Meanwhile, Gaza militants fired over 4,000 rockets at Tel Aviv and other cities, killing 12 people, including a 5-year-old boy.