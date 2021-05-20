Hummels, Mueller return as team leaders for Loew farewell

It wasn’t a surprise to see a noticeably relaxed German head coach announcing his squad for the delayed 2020 European Championship this summer.

Joachim Loew had finished his most challenging task ahead of the continental tournament successfully.

The 61-year-old not only selected his 26 players, including the surprises Freiburg full-back Christian Gunter, Bayern youngster Jamal Musiala and Kevin Volland (Monaco) but seems to have repaired his strained relationship with two of his past leaders.

Bayern Munich star Thomas Mueller and Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels reported back for duty despite the German coach having caused the biggest disappointment of their career back in March 2019.

Two years after the 2014 World Cup winners were excluded from the German national team, the experienced duo returns in a familiar role as the team’s undisputed leaders.

The failed attempt to rejuvenate the German team made Loew outthink his delicate decision. Going into his last tournament after he had announced his departure after 15 years in charge, in addition, might have been another decisive factor.

Leaving the German job this summer turned him into a man not having to pay attention to public opinions and future effects.

Loew’s primary goal is to end his career on the German bench as successfully as possible.

“We might not be one of the favorites, but if our young team is getting into a flow, everything is possible,” the German coach stated.

Therefore, he took up the phone and benevolently listened to Mueller’s and Hummels’ demand to only return when given back the job of the squad’s leaders.

In addition, the decision is grounded on both Mueller’s and Hummel’s outstanding performance over the past months.

The German coach admitted Mueller would be placed in the team’s center behind the front line. Exactly the job he did for Bayern in 2020 and 2021 with distinction.

In Germany’s back row, the question now is: Who will be the man next to Hummels?

Loew took the opportunity to appoint several surprises after creating a solid frame shaped out of his experienced forces.

Several internationals with Bayern in the Champions League and youthful nonchalance made him chose 18-year-old Musiala, while Volland (returning after 2014) stands for robustness and dynamic after performing in the French league.

28-year-old Freiburg full-back Gunter is a well-structured player possibly solving Loew’s problem at the left side, free of any demands.

The midfielders Julian Draxler (Paris) and Julian Brandt (Dortmund) might be the biggest losers of Loew’s puzzle. But both didn’t meet expectations this season but mainly delivered disappointing performances.

Taking his conclusions from a disastrous 2018 World Cup, Loew intends to create a healthy team spirit. “I have good feelings about the Euro. I could feel how much these players enjoy joining our team.”

Meanwhile, the German coach considers further changes in case injured Leon Goretzka (Bayern) and COVID-19 infected Toni Kroos (Real) don’t return in time.

Dortmund midfielder Mo Dahoud might be an option after Barcelona keeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (knee operation) and Dortmund captain Marco Reus in advance of Loew’s choice, had to cancel their participation due to fitness difficulties.