Israel reports 58 new COVID-19 cases, 839,221 in total

Israel’s Ministry of Health reported 58 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, raising the total number of cases in the country to 839,221.

The death toll from the virus rose by three to 6,395, while the number of patients in serious conditions decreased from 60 to 58, out of 113 hospitalized patients.

This is the lowest number of patients in serious conditions in Israel since June 30, 2020 when it stood at 56.

The total recoveries in Israel rose to 832,232 after 88 newly recovered cases were added, while the number of active cases decreased to 594, lowest since March 18, 2020.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel reached nearly 5.44 million, or 58.3 percent of its total population.

Starting Sunday, Israel will allow the entry of tourist groups into the country, under restrictions, according to an outline formed by the tourism and health ministries.

According to the outline, tourists will be required to undergo a PCR test before boarding, as well as PCR and serology tests to prove vaccination or recovery upon arrival at Ben Gurion International Airport outside Tel Aviv.