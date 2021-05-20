Israel tries in vain to assassinate Hamas military chief: Gaza source

Israel tired in vain to assassinate the commander of Hamas’ armed wing al-Qassam Brigades during the past 10 days of military operation in the Gaza Strip, a Gaza security source said Wednesday.

The source, who asked not to be named, told Xinhua that the Israeli army had found Mohammed Deif on two separate occasions but failed to kill him, noting he managed to escape just minutes before each Israeli operation began.

As Hamas military chief, Deif has been wanted by Israel for more than 25 years for planning terrorist attacks against Israeli citizens.

The health authorities in Gaza said 218 Palestinians have been killed, including 63 children and 36 women, and 1,510 others injured since the start of Israeli-Palestinian military confrontation on May 10.

Meanwhile, the Gaza militants have fired more than 3,500 rockets into Israel, claiming the lives of 10 Israelis.

This is the most intensive fighting between Israel and Hamas since 2014, prompting international concern that the situation could spiral out of control.