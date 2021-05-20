Lebanese army foils attempt to smuggle 125 Syrians by sea

The Lebanese army thwarted on Thursday an attempt to smuggle 125 Syrian refugees by sea in the area opposite to Arida village in northern Lebanon, a statement by the army reported.

A patrol of the Lebanese army intercepted a boat that was carrying refugees several kilometers away from the shore.

The arrested were referred to judicial authorities for further investigations and legal procedures.

Lebanon’s security forces also thwarted earlier this month the smuggling of 40 Syrian refugees by sea to Cyprus.