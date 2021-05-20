Lebanese FM resigns after blaming Gulf Arab states for IS rise

Caretaker Lebanese Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe submitted his resignation letter to President Michel Aoun on Wednesday after the backlash over his comments about Gulf Arab states, a statement by Lebanon’s Presidency said.

“I had the honor of meeting His Excellency the President, and submitted to him a request to be relieved of my duties and responsibilities as Foreign Minister,” Wehbe said after his meeting with Aoun.

The Lebanese minister said his resignation decision comes to avoid the exploitation of what he has said in offending Lebanon and the Lebanese.

During an interview on Al-Hurra TV channel on Tuesday, Wehbe blamed the Gulf states for the rise of the extremist Islamic State (IS) in Iraq and Syria.

His comments were met with heavy criticism by the Lebanese and Gulf officials and nationals.