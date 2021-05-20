Nurse who cared for UK PM in intensive care quits job: local media

A nurse who cared for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he battled COVID-19 in hospital is leaving her job, local media reported Wednesday.

Jenny McGee from New Zealand, who was by the prime minister’s bedside for two days when he was in intensive care in April last year, said she felt deeply disappointed at how healthcare workers had been treated, particularly over nurses’ pay, according to local media.

McGee was one of two nurses singled out for praise by Johnson for their care. He had heralded McGee and one of her colleagues for staying by his bedside at London’s St Thomas’ Hospital “when things could have gone either way”.

“We’re not getting the respect and now pay that we deserve. I’m just sick of it. So I’ve handed in my resignation,” she told a TV documentary to be aired on May 24.

McGee was referring to the British government’s highly criticized proposed 1 percent pay rise for National Health Service (NHS) staff, which Johnson’s political opponents and unions have described as insulting to those who had been fighting the pandemic, said local newspapers.

“Our NHS staff have gone above and beyond over the past year and this government will do everything in our power to support them. We are extremely grateful for the care NHS staff have provided throughout the pandemic in particular,” said a Downing Street spokesperson.

“That is why they have been exempted from the public sector wide pay freeze implemented as a result of the difficult economic situation created by the pandemic.”

Johnson spent three nights in intensive care in the hospital after his COVID-19 symptoms worsened in April last year.

From Monday, millions in England were allowed to meet outdoors in groups of up to 30 people, and meet indoors in groups of up to six or as two households.

Experts have warned that despite progress in vaccine rollout, Britain is “still not out of the woods” amid concerns over new variants, particularly those first emerged in South Africa, Brazil and India, and the third wave of the pandemic on the European continent.