Saudi Arabia to limit entry for most events, public places unless COVID-19 vaccinated

Saudi Arabia has decided to limit entry of individuals for most events and into public places from Aug. 1 unless they have received the COVID-19 vaccine, the Saudi Press Agency reported Wednesday.

The Ministry of Interior said the decision was part of its plans to protect public safety.

The COVID-19 vaccination will be necessary for individuals to enter any social, economic, commercial, cultural, scientific, entertainment or sporting event, according to the ministry.

The decision also covers government, private and educational institutions, as well as public transportation.

Saudi Arabia has taken many steps to deal with the COVID-19 outbreaks. The decline in the daily COVID-19 cases has encouraged the kingdom to ease the precautionary measures, including lifting the travel ban on citizens from Monday.