Sri Lanka records highest single day new COVID-19 cases

Sri Lanka recorded its highest single day COVID-19 patient count Wednesday with 3,591 new cases recorded during the day, the Health Ministry said.

Almost all patients were detected from a new cluster in the country following the Sinhala and Tamil New Year last month.

According to official figures, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka has reached 150,771 since March last year, out of which 122,367 had recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

Sri Lanka is presently in the midst of a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic with the rapid spread of a new variant of the virus.