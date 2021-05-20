Ten killed in fighting between militia and Somalia troops

Ten people including soldiers lost their lives and 15 others were injured on Wednesday during fighting between militia and troops from the Hirshabelle State in central Somalia.

Ahmed Meyre Makaran, governor of Middle Shabelle region, said the militia had attacked Jowhar town, the administrative capital of Hirshabelle State with the intention of releasing fighters who had been arrested for committing robbery.

Makaran said some of the casualties included senior security personnel as well as members of the militia group.

“The situation was chaotic today after militias staged an attack resulting in heavy casualties on both sides,” said Makaran.

He also said that al-Shabab militants had carried out roadside bomb attacks on his vehicle on Wednesday in a neighborhood in Jowhar town.