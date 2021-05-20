UK faces huge challenge to reach car emission target in 14 years: watchdog report

The British government will face a huge challenge to get to all new cars in Britain emitting zero carbon in the next 14 years, an official report said Wednesday.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC), a select committee of House of Commons (lower house the British parliament) overseeing government expenditures, said in the report that consumers will need to be convinced in an economic and social shift if the proportion of ultra-low emission cars on the road is to rise from 11 percent to 100 percent by 2035.

Achieving this ambition will require convincing consumers of the affordability and practicality of zero-emission cars, with up-front prices still too high for many in comparison to petrol or diesel equivalents, and addressing the current very uneven take-up across Britain, said the report.

“The government has a mountain to climb to get to all new cars in the UK emitting zero carbon in the next 14 years: to convince consumers and make the cars appealing, to make the car industry environmentally and socially compliant, to build the necessary infrastructure to support this radical shift and possibly biggest of all, to wean itself off carbon revenues,” said Meg Hillier, chair of the committee.

The British government plans to phase out new petrol and diesel cars by 2030 and for all new cars to be zero-emission from 2035, as part of its effort to deliver its legally binding commitment to bring greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050.

The international community, including both developing and developed countries, already recognized the importance of joining hands in tackling climate change. In 2021, China and Britain will host the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) and the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), respectively.