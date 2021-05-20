Uneven impact of pandemic implies risks in certain sectors, countries: ECB

Uneven economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic implies financial stability risks concentrated in specific sectors and countries, the European Central Bank (ECB) said Wednesday in its latest Financial Stability Review.

“As the euro area emerges from the third wave of the pandemic, risks to financial stability remain elevated and have become more unevenly distributed,” ECB vice president Luis de Guindos said in a statement.

De Guindos pointed out that a higher corporate debt burden in countries with larger services sectors could increase pressure on governments and banks in these countries, adding that policy support for firms could gradually move from being broad-based to more targeted.

De Guindos warned that as policy support is gradually removed, considerably higher corporate insolvency rates than before the pandemic “cannot be ruled out”, especially in certain euro area countries, hence increasing risks for the sovereigns and banks that provided support.

Over the past year, euro area banks fared better than expected during the pandemic. However, bank profitability remains weak, while prospects for lending demand are uncertain, according to the review.

The ECB also warned risks for non-banks, as they continue to have large exposures to corporates with weak fundamentals and are sensitive to a yield shock given their material bond portfolio duration, exposure to U.S. markets and high degree of liquidity risk.