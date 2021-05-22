Spain to open up to Chinese, UK holidaymakers

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday that his country will reopen to travelers from ten countries, including China and the United Kingdom (UK), “without restrictions or sanitary requirements” from May 24.

The other countries are Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Israel, South Korea, Thailand, Rwanda and Japan.

As of June 7, Spain will reopen to all international travelers without restrictions as long as they are able to provide proof that they have been fully vaccinated using a vaccine recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) or the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Speaking at the International Tourism Trade Fair (FITUR 2021) here, Sanchez presented the European Union’s (EU) planned Digital COVID Certificate, which is meant to be key to restoring easy and safe travel across the bloc. The certificate is scheduled to be officially launched on July 1.

Sanchez said the certificate was “a milestone” that would “facilitate the arrival of tourists, travel and mobility” by “avoiding complex checks (for travelers) on arrival.”

However, Spain remains on the UK government’s “amber” list, which means that people traveling to the UK from Spain still need to go into quarantine for ten days and provide two negative COVID-19 tests upon landing.