Thunderstorm creates havoc across western Turkey

A thunderstorm hit Turkey’s western and northwestern coastal region Friday, creating havoc, downing trees and sinking boats.

Local media said at least 60 boats and yachts, including fishing and diving boats, have sunk while many others have been badly damaged in Izmir and Balikesir provinces.

Several video footage aired by local media showed a strong storm with high waves splashing a coastal road in the Ayvalik district of Balikesir and residents trying to save the sinking boats.

Armagan Caylayan, a television producer and a resident of Ayvalik, said in a tweet that the region has been undergoing a big disaster.

“Most of the big cruise boats went down, and the strong wind tore out electric poles and shattered windows,” he said, noting that many olive trees have been severely damaged.

The local Haberturk daily reported that the strong wind blew the roofs off the houses in Dikili, a district of Izmir. All the ferry services were canceled due to the adverse weather and sea conditions in the province.