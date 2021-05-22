Turkish police detain 84 suspects over failed coup attempt

Turkish police detained on Friday at least 84 suspects over their alleged relations to a network accused of orchestrating a coup attempt in 2016, local media reported.

The police launched simultaneous operations across the country upon the order of prosecutors in the northwestern province of Canakkale, the Hurriyet daily reported.

A large number of foreign currencies, weapons and organizational documents were seized during the raids, it said.

Among those detained were clerics, student supervisors, and several senior members of the network headed by the U.S.-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen.

The Turkish government blamed Gulen and his network for masterminding the coup bid in July 2016, in which 250 people were killed.