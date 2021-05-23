At least 9 dead in N. Italy cable car crash

At least nine people were killed when a cable car fell in north Italy’s Piedmont region, the country’s Alpine Rescue Services confirmed Sunday on Twitter.

Two children were injured and have been airlifted to hospital from the site of the crash, said the rescue services, who published a photo of the crushed cable car lying on a steep mountain slope.

The cable car was on a 20-minute panoramic trip from the village of Carciano di Stresa on the edge of Italy’s Lake Maggiore, up to an altitude of 1,491 meters on Mount Mottarone.

It crashed 300 meters short of the top, rescue services told RAI News 24 public broadcaster.