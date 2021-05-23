Cyprus health authorities investigating 2nd blood clotting case

Cyprus health authorities are investigating a second case of blood clotting in a 40-year-old woman after she received the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Sunday.

The statement noted that the woman developed blood clotting two weeks after her vaccination, adding that she is in good condition.

The first blood clotting case in the country was reported last week when a 39-year-old British woman was hospitalized with a serious thrombosis episode following her vaccination with the AstraZeneca jab about a week earlier.

Elena Panagiotopoulou, deputy director of the Pharmaceutical Services at the Ministry of Health, told CyBC state television that the second case of thrombosis has raised concern.

“There is a small connection of thrombosis in women under 40 with the AstraZeneca vaccine,” she said.

She added that Cyprus is following instructions from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and has notified the agency about the two cases.

EMA said in its latest statement on the AstraZeneca vaccine (Vaxzevria) on Friday that its human medicines committee is recommending that healthcare professionals must not give Vaxzevria to anyone who has had blood clots with low blood platelets after receiving the vaccine.

“While blood clots with low blood platelets following vaccination are very rare, EMA continues to advise people to be aware of symptoms, so they can receive prompt specialized medical treatment if needed,” it noted.

The Health Ministry said on Sunday that almost 400,000 or 48.6 percent of people eligible for vaccination (18 years of age and over) have received the first vaccine dose, and 155,000 people, or 21 percent, have completed their vaccination.

The ministry said that the European Union target of having up to 70 percent of its adult population vaccinated by the end of July is feasible in Cyprus.