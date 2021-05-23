Egypt extends condolences to China over deaths in marathon

Egypt on Sunday offered its sincere condolences to China over the victims of the severe weather that hit a mountain marathon Saturday in Gansu Province in northwestern China, leaving 21 runners dead.

“The government and people of Egypt affirm their solidarity with and support for the government and people of friendly China in this painful calamity,” the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On Saturday noon, the area of the high-altitude stage of the 100-km marathon in Gansu’s Baiyin city was hit by hail, freezing rain and gales, causing physical discomfort of many participants due to the sudden drop of air temperature, according to local rescue headquarters.

The rescue operation continued for almost 24 hours with over 1,200 well-equipped rescuers, and the other 151 athletes of the 172-runner race were confirmed safe.