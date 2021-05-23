Turkey’s daily COVID-19 cases fall below 9,000, 5,178,648 in total

Turkey on Saturday confirmed 8,697 new COVID-19 cases, including 835 symptomatic patients, raising the total number in the country to 5,178,648, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 231 to 46,071, while the total recoveries climbed to 5,013,111 after 14,472 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 3.2 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 1,876 in the country, said the ministry.

A total of 216,658 tests were conducted over the past day, taking the overall number of tests in Turkey to 52,167,387.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese CoronaVac vaccine. More than 15,886,000 people have been vaccinated so far.

Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11, 2020.