COVID-19 death toll surpasses 6,400 in Israel

The number of COVID-19 death cases in Israel has reached 6,402 after five new fatalities were added, the state’s Ministry of Health said Sunday.

The ministry also reported 11 new cases, raising the total number in the country to 839,319.

The number of patients in serious conditions increased from 59 to 60, out of 104 hospitalized patients.

The total recoveries in Israel rose to 832,406 after 55 newly recovered cases were added, while the number of active cases decreased to 511, the lowest since March 18, 2020.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel has surpassed 5.44 million, or 58.3 percent of its total population.

Earlier in the day, the ministry issued a severe travel warning for Russia, Argentina, and Seychelles, citing a high level of coronavirus morbidity.

The ministry said in a statement that without a significant reversal of infection rate, these destinations will be categorized as hazardous, meaning that travel of Israeli citizens and permanent residents to them will be prohibited.

For the same reason, Israel has already banned travel to seven other countries, which are Ukraine, Ethiopia, Brazil, India, South Africa, Mexico, and Turkey.