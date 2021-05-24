Cyprus reports 1st death from thrombosis after AstraZeneca vaccination

Cyprus’ health authorities reported on Monday the country’s first case of death of a person who developed blood clotting after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19.

Elena Panagiotopoulou, Deputy Director of the Health Ministry’s Pharmaceutical Services, said that the 39-year-old British woman died in a Nicosia hospital. She was treated there after developing blood clotting 15 days after receiving the first AstraZeneca vaccine dose on May 6.

Panagiotopoulou added that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will be informed in detail on the case.

On Sunday, Cyprus reported another thrombosis case related to a woman aged 40, who had also received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The woman is being treated in hospital in a stable condition, according to her doctors.

Panagiotopoulou said that in addition to these two cases, three other cases of blood clotting are being investigated, but it is not yet clear whether they are connected to the COVID-19 vaccination.