Five people dead after bus crashes into ravine in Bolivia

At least five people died after a minibus fell into a ravine in Chuquihuta in the Bolivian department of Potosi, regional police said on Sunday.

Regional police commander Jose Miguel Alvarez told local press that the accident occurred on Saturday afternoon after the bus left the Llallagua mining terminal with staff from the Potosi government.

“Unfortunately, on the way, the minibus crashed and five people died and three were seriously injured. Several victims are officials of the departmental government of Potosi,” said Alvarez.

Images on social media show the vehicle in the ravine, which is about 100 meters deep.

Chuquihuta is a small town located near the center of the Bolivian Andes, in Rafael Bustillo province in the department of Potosi.