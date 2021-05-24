Hong Kong students win 2 gold medals in Asian Physics Olympiad

In the just-finished 21st Asian Physics Olympiad (APhO), a team of eight students representing China’s Hong Kong achieved the best result in recent years, winning two gold medals, two silver medals, two bronze medals and two honorable mentions.

Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, around 181 contestants from 22 places participated in the competition online from May 17 to 24.

Secretary for Education of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government Kevin Yeung on Monday congratulated the Hong Kong team on its outstanding performance.

Yeung believed the concerted efforts in Hong Kong to promote diversified science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education helped unleash students’ potential and foster a spirit to pursue truth and innovation.

The Education Bureau set up the Gifted Education Fund in 2016 and has so far injected 1.6 billion Hong Kong dollars (about 206 million U.S. dollars) into it, he said, adding that 17 off-school advanced learning programs received support from the fund over the past two school years.

The APhO is a yearly event that aims to promote physics education as well as nurture and inspire talented students.