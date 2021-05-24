IAEA cannot have access to Iran’s nuke cameras records as 3-month deadline expires: Speaker

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said on Sunday that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) now cannot have access to the records from the cameras monitoring Iran’s nuclear activities, official IRNA news agency reported.

“We are determined to implement the law of Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions (SAPCS) … according to (the parliament’s) approvals,” Qalibaf said.

On Feb. 23, Iran halted the implementation of the Additional Protocol to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) according to the SAPCS that mandates Iran’s executive branch to stop implementing the additional protocol, as the U.S. anti-Iran sanctions were not lifted.

Accordingly, Rafael Grossi, head of the IAEA, and Iranian officials agreed on a three-month monitoring time, during which the IAEA’s cameras records could be kept by Iran in the hope that Iran and the world major powers would start negotiations for the revival of the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and the removal of sanctions against Tehran.

“The three-month deadline expired on May 22, therefore the IAEA has no right to have access to images and data of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran,” said Qalibaf.

Grossi currently talks with Iran on extending the monitoring arrangement as the negotiations between the country and world powers are underway in the Austrian capital of Vienna.