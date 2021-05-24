India to brace for another cyclone Yaas

A Week after cyclone Tauktae wreaked havoc and left behind a trail of destruction, India is bracing for another cyclone Yaas, officials said Monday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone will make landfall at north Odisha – West Bengal coast between Paradip and Sagar Island on Wednesday evening.

“The deep depression over east-central Bay of Bengal remained practically stationary during the past six hours, intensified into cyclonic storm Yaas and lay centred at 05:30 hrs (local time) today over east-central Bay of Bengal near latitude 16.3 degrees north and longitude 89.7 degrees east, about 600 km north-northwest of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 540 km south-southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 650 km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha) and 630 km south-southeast of Digha (West Bengal),” a statement issued by IMD said.

“It is very likely to move slowly north-northwestwards, intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during next 24 hours and into a very severe cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours. It would continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach northwest Bay of Bengal near north Odisha and West Bengal coasts by 26th May early morning. It is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar islands around noon of 26th May as a very severe cyclonic storm,” the statement said.

Officials said primacy would be given to prompt evacuation of people from vulnerable areas, including those living in low lying areas.

Authorities have made adequate arrangements to set up cyclone shelters with necessary logistics for people affected by the cyclone.

IMD had predicted heavy rains and storms across the Gangetic West Bengal including Kolkata. Fishermen have been advised against going to sea from Monday evening.

Reports said many people have been evacuated to safer places in coastal areas and drones pressed into service to monitor the situation.

Meanwhile, the eastern railway said it has canceled 25 trains between May 24 and May 29 due to cyclone Yaas. The Railways issued a press release, informing about the decision and also shared a list of the trains it has canceled.

Last week cyclone Tauktae wreaked havoc killing many people in rain-related incidents in Karnataka, Goa, Kerala Maharashtra.

The death count on barge P305 which sank during cyclone Tauktae fury rose to 70 on Sunday with the recovery of four more bodies, the Navy said.