Palestinian shot dead after stabbing Israeli soldier, civilian in Jerusalem: police

A knife-wielding Palestinian injured an Israeli soldier and a civilian in Jerusalem on Monday before he was shot dead, according to an Israeli police statement.

The police statement said the suspect stabbed a 21-year-old Israeli soldier and a 23-year-old man outside a light rail stop near the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, where clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police broke out over the Israeli planned eviction of Palestinians from their homes.

The Palestinian suspect was shot by a border police officer and announced dead at the scene, according to statement.

Israel annexed East Jerusalem shortly after it seized the land in the Middle East War in 1967, in a move not recognized by most of the international community.