Rwandan military kills two rebels in foiled attack near Burundi border

Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) on Monday said it killed two rebels on Sunday night in Rwanda’s Western Province in a foiled attack by the Rwandan rebel group, the National Liberation Front (FLN).

The attack happened between 9:15 p.m. and 9:35 p.m. local time when FLN assailants from Mabayi commune in northwest Burundi crossed Ruhwa river along Rwanda borderline and entered approximately 100 meters inside the Rwandan territory in Rwamisave village, Rusizi district, southwest Rwanda, it said in a statement.

The assailants were intercepted by RDF ambush and two of them were immediately killed, said RDF, adding that it also captured several military equipment such as a submachine gun, seven magazines, a tortoise grenade, a radio antenna and two army uniforms belonging to Burundi National Defence Force.

The rebels retreated back to Burundi across Ruhwa river and returned to the Kibira forest in Burundi where they have bases, according to the Rwandan military.

FLN is a military wing of the Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change led by Rwandan dissident Paul Rusesabagina, who was made famous by the film “Hotel Rwanda,” where he was portrayed to have saved over 1,000 ethnic Tutsis victims during the 1994 Rwandan Genocide against the Tutsi, which claimed over one million lives.

Rusesabagina is being tried in Rwanda for 13 charges including terrorism, financing terrorism and forming armed groups.