Sniffer dogs could help COVID-19 screening at airports, mass events: report

Sniffer dogs could contribute to the screening efforts at airports or mass events to help contain the spread of coronavirus, British media reported Monday.

As part of a trial, dogs were trained to recognize a special odour produced by people with coronavirus, but undetectable to the human nose, according to the BBC.

The sniff test could become “a suitable method for mass screening”, said James Logan, lead researcher at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, which conducted the research alongside the University of Durham.

Claire Guest, chief scientific officer at the British charity Medical Detection Dogs, which trained the animals, said the results were “further evidence that dogs are one of the most reliable biosensors for detecting the odour of human disease”.

According to the report, dogs picked up about 88 percent of positive cases, which means for every 100 cases, the dogs failed to recognize just 12 infected people.

But out of 100 people who did not have COVID-19, the dogs wrongly suggested that 14 of them were infected.

The research team said the dogs could be an additional screening tool alongside more conventional tests, adding that dog screening, followed by swab testing, will pick up 91 percent of infections.

The real potential advantage is speed, according to the experts. Two dogs could screen 300 people in half an hour.

Another 2,235 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,462,538, according to official figures released Sunday.

Nearly 38 million people, or more than 70 percent of adults in Britain, have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.

From May 17, as part of the British government’s lockdown easing plan, people were allowed to travel abroad to a number of green-list countries without having to quarantine upon return as the ban on foreign travel has also been lifted.

The British government’s roadmap is expected to see all legal limits on social contact to be removed on June 21.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.