Turkish police detain IS bomber with attack plans in Istanbul

Turkish police detained a suspected senior bomb expert of the Islamic State (IS) in Turkey’s biggest city Istanbul, with plans to carry out terror attacks, the state-run TRT broadcaster reported Monday.

An operation has been launched by the Istanbul Police Department’s Counter-Terrorism Unit to capture the suspect, also wanted by the United States, the report noted.

The bomber, born in Egypt in 1999, was apprehended during an operation conducted in the Esenyurt district on the European side of the city, it added.

The suspect reportedly joined the IS in Syria, and came to be specialized in explosives, suicide belts, and handmade explosives.

After leaving Syria, he has first gone to Egypt and then arrived in Turkey, teaching IS members bomb-making and chemistry over the Internet, according to the TRT.

Turkish intelligence units have found out that he has been planning attacks against security forces and civilians in Istanbul and some institutions belonging to the United States, the broadcaster stated.

Turkey’s anti-terror teams have lately intensified their raids against the group members of the IS, which was blamed for a spate of deadly attacks in the country since 2015.