Vietnam reports 98 new COVID-19 cases, 5,217 in total

Vietnam reported 98 new COVID-19 cases from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time on Sunday, taking the total confirmed cases in the country to 5,217, according to its Ministry of Health.

The new cases are all community infections, including 68 detected in the northern epidemic hotspot Bac Giang province, 19 in the nearby northern Bac Ninh province, and seven in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi, among others.

Most of the new cases are contacts of previously confirmed patients or linked to the clusters of infections in the localities.

As many as 2,721 patients have so far recovered, and over 179,000 people are being quarantined and monitored.

As of Sunday, Vietnam has recorded a total of 3,734 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 2,164 detected since the start of the latest outbreak in late April, according to the health ministry. E